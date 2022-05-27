TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

