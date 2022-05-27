TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TDCX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TDCX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. TDCX has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

