Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,855 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $35.21.

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.