Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

TPR stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 3,272,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,473. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 110.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

