Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:TALO opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,347,081. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

