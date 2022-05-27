Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 342,803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 18,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,844. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.