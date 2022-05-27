Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $64.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,229.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,503.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,694.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

