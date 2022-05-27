TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TAAT Global Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives’ peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,195.48% -238.15% -175.07% TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors -100.22% -69.42% -23.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $2.04 million -$26.53 million -3.06 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors $141.20 million $118.85 million 4.15

TAAT Global Alternatives’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TAAT Global Alternatives and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors 274 1009 877 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.80%. Given TAAT Global Alternatives’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAAT Global Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TAAT Global Alternatives peers beat TAAT Global Alternatives on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

