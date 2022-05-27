Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

