Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.74 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Syscoin has a market cap of $116.90 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00216841 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006387 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,810,298 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

