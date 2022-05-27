Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

