Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 612,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.