SYNC Network Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $629.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00194971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001241 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00315321 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,894,242 coins and its circulating supply is 124,339,705 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

