Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($146.81) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €113.00 ($120.21) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €101.70 ($108.19) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($78.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €107.25 and a 200 day moving average of €113.19.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

