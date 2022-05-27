Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWCH. Citigroup lowered Switch from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Switch stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 26.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

