Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the April 30th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWMAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 91,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,336. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Societe Generale lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

