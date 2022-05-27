SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 374,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

