SVB Leerink Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $52.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

