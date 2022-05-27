Susquehanna Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $41.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,975,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

