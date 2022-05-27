Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.10

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 995818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

SGY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$905.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.271547 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,505,889.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.