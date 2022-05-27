Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.72. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 9,160 shares.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $34,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,389 shares of company stock worth $3,041,044 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

