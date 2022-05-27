Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUI. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.11.

NYSE SUI opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.95. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.