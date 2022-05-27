Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.64)-$(0.62) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 148,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $966.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.