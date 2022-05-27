Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $71-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.48 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 2,055,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

