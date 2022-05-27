Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 147,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

