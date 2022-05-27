Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.