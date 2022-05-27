Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 82.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.