Summit Global Investments Takes Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at $5,609,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $117.50 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.21.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,981. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.