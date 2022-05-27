Summit Global Investments Sells 41,207 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.