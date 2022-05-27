Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 136,783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

