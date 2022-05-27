Summit Global Investments Invests $1.16 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mercury General by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -249.02%.

MCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Mercury General Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.