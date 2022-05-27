Summit Global Investments Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82.

