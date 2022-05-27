Summit Global Investments Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after buying an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

