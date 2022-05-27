Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,100 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.99 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

