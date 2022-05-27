Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.28. 3,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

