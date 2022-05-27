Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.09 ($84.14).

ETR SAX opened at €52.35 ($55.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.26 ($52.40) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($80.90). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

