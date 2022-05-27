Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 366 ($4.61).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 190.12 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £394.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.04. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 179.90 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($4.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($31,340.76). Also, insider Richard Sells bought 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($25,148.96).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

