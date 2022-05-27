Stringer Asset Management LLC Sells 33,759 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stringer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,759 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.1% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,075,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,902,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 1,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

