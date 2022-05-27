Stormborn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000. Valvoline accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 735,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,136. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

