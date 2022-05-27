Stormborn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,545,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760,184. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.