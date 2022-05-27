Stormborn Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. AZEK makes up about 3.4% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 105,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

