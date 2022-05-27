Stonehill Capital Management LLC Raises Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,168 shares during the quarter. 51job comprises approximately 6.8% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of 51job worth $30,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 46.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS remained flat at $$60.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOBS. StockNews.com began coverage on 51job in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

