Stonehill Capital Management LLC Makes New $67.18 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,178,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 14.8% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after acquiring an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after acquiring an additional 293,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.