Stonehill Capital Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 540.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the period. Tricida makes up approximately 1.9% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 317,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,522. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $447.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
