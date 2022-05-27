Stonehill Capital Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,988 shares during the period. Trinity Biotech makes up about 0.1% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Trinity Biotech worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 98,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

