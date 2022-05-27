StockNews.com Lowers Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 42.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.