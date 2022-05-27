StockNews.com Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

