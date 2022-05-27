StockNews.com Lowers Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $280.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.82. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $242.00 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

