StockNews.com Downgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CBU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $65.70 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

