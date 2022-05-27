StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

